Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coty

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.