Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,327,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,632,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $279,458.56.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

