CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

