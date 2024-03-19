Craig Hallum Raises Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target to $7.00

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Acacia Research Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 906,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 562,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 532,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.
