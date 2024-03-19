Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRLBF. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $732.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

