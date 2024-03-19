CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Raju Prasad Sells 3,524 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
