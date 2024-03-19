Critical Analysis: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) versus Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 11.59% -12.56% 31.79% Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.48 billion 3.44 $519.12 million $14.67 30.19 Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -0.09

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Concepts Restaurant Group. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Domino’s Pizza and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 1 7 17 0 2.64 Southern Concepts Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus price target of $441.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Southern Concepts Restaurant Group.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Southern Concepts Restaurant Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.