Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Up 1.4 %

CROX stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

