Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

CYRX stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $735.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.