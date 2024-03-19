CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

