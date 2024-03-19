Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.82% of Customers Bancorp worth $73,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

