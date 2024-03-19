Cutera (CUTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

