CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

