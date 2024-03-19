Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYCC. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
