Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,750 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.