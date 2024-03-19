DA Davidson Lowers RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $8.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RumbleON Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RumbleON
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.
