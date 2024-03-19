DA Davidson Lowers RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $8.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RumbleON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

About RumbleON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,114 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 3,003.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

