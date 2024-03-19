DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Trading Down 7.0 %

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.