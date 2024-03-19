Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

