Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508,070 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $520,774.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,839.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,295 shares of company stock valued at $102,293,471 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

