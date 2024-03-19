Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,707 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

