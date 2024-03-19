Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 575 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

