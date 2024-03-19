Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $301.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.86 and a twelve month high of $305.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.42 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

