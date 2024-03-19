Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 93,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

