Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,724 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

