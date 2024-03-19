Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.



The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

