Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

