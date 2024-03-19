Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 761 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

AZN opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.