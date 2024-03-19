Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 884.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $345.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

