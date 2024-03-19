Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

