Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.