Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $315.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

