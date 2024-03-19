Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $618.39 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.54 and a 1 year high of $627.41. The stock has a market cap of $267.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.39 and a 200 day moving average of $479.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.