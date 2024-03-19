Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

