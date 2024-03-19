Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE T opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

