Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,291,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,468 shares of company stock worth $98,935,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

