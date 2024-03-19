Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 188.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

