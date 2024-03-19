Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

