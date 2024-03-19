Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $434,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

