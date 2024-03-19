Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $301.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.86 and a 1 year high of $305.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

