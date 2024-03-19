Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $248.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $207.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

