Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

Marriott International stock opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.