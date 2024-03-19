Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $12,804,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 992.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

