Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $234.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

