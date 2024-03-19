Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARHS. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 192.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 159,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 97,411 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.