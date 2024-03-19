Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,707 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

