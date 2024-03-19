Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

