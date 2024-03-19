Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.62 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,940 shares of company stock valued at $80,626,848. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

