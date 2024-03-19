Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $327.18 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $328.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.