Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

