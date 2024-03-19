Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

